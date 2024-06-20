Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes $116,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in DT Midstream by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in DT Midstream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $69.90.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

