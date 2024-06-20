Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,297 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,662,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 712,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

