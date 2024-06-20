Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO stock opened at $229.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

