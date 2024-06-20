Katherine Stueland Sells 7,683 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 7,683 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $217,505.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $66,087.84.

On Monday, April 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00.

GeneDx Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $27.60 on Thursday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $720.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WGS shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Report on GeneDx

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.