KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KB Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.03.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.43%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 over the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

