KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468 over the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

