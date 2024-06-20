Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.90.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

