L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Sells $726,912.42 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $222.45 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $226.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

