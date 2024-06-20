Lam Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lam Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 299,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,791,000 after purchasing an additional 162,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,843. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,071 shares of company stock valued at $192,834,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $499.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.53.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.