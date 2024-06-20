Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Lennar stock opened at $148.72 on Thursday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

