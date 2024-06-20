Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.22

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 85891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 506.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,863 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,795,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 835.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 232,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 209,005 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

