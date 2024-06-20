Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.43

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and traded as low as $56.42. Li Ning shares last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 14,283 shares.
Li Ning Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26.
Li Ning Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
About Li Ning
Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.
