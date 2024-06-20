Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after purchasing an additional 298,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Shares of LYV opened at $91.94 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

