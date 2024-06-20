LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $7.24

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.09. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 4,386 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.

Insider Transactions at LiveWire Group

In related news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,208 shares of company stock worth $284,733. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Articles

