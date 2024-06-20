Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 496,914 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496,914 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $67,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.04. The company has a market cap of $282.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

