LPA Group (LON:LPA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.57

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.57 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 67.79 ($0.86). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.84), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

LPA Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.86 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.47.

LPA Group Company Profile

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft, infrastructure, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers aircraft ground power supply equipment, such as connectors, aircraft socket assembly kits, cable assemblies, load banks, cable/plug test box, gateway aircraft plug, power analyzers, flanged plugs and sockets, lanyard assemblies, aircraft connectors, plane power crocodile cable carriers, flanged receptacle, and junction sleeves; box aviation ground power units; enclosures, panels and looms, and power outlets; circuit breakers; rectangular, filter, push-pull, hermetic, power, and circular connectors; contactors; in line cable splices and terminal junction modules; backshells and dustcaps; and aviation ground power units.

