Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 3.7%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. 3,629,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 11,637,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 750,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 420,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 36,559 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,963,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

