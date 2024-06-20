Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Down 3.5%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 99,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 price objective on Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$241.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. 34.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

