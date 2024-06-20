Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 98.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,227.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $825,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $1,623,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $463,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $237.37 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

