Marion Wealth Management Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average is $170.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

