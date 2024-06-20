Marion Wealth Management Purchases 21 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $870.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $783.19 and a 200-day moving average of $728.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $516.54 and a one year high of $873.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $386.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.