Mark Arian Sells 5,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,377.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Arian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $36,347,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,304,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KFY

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.