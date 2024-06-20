Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Lowered by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,558.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,559.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,490.52.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

