Martin Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

