Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,516 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $450.11 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock worth $1,251,670,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

