Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

