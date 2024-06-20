Mather Group LLC. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

