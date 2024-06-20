Mather Group LLC. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

SPGI stock opened at $435.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.59. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

