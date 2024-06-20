Mather Group LLC. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $244.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

