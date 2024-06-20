Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,495 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $196.25 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.