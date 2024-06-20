Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,863 Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 7.81% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 145,061 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIZ opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.1906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

