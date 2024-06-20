Mather Group LLC. Sells 665 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,982,630,000 after buying an additional 635,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,300,941,000 after acquiring an additional 697,961 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

