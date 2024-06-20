Mather Group LLC. Sells 814 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $549.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $549.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

