Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $1,816,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.