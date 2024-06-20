Matthew Robert Andrews Sells 7,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.25, for a total value of C$190,750.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$27.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.38. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$35.25 to C$35.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

