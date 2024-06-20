Maurice J. Duca Sells 2,100 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AppFolio Price Performance
Shares of APPF opened at $231.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.17 and its 200-day moving average is $217.24. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.73.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APPF
Institutional Trading of AppFolio
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP boosted its position in AppFolio by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Oberndorf William E acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,941,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AppFolio
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.