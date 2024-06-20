MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,141,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,273 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Insider Activity

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

