Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading Down 4.7%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 704,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,438,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MREO. Baird R W raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mereo BioPharma Group

In related news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $16,949,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,877 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

See Also

