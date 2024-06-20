Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $499.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.53. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $248,430.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,843. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,071 shares of company stock worth $192,834,857. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.