MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Down 8%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) was down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 10,456,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 10,291,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07.

About MetalNRG

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

