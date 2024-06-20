Michael Aaron Conway Sells 3,250 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Aaron Conway also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 15th, Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
