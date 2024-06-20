Michael Jay Zamkow Sells 7,500 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Jay Zamkow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $343,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 44,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 183,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 137,306 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $94,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

