MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Down to $17.94

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $17.13. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 1,010 shares traded.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

