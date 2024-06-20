Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,456 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 9.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 24,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 2,012 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $446.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.10. The company has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $450.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.83.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

