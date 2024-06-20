Mo Qatanani Sells 2,315 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $20,788.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRK. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

