Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Down 5%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 963,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,217,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

