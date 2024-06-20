MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Shares Down 20%

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 126,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 110,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

MobilityOne Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.18. The company has a market cap of £4.65 million, a P/E ratio of 460.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About MobilityOne

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

