Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $132.30 and last traded at $132.48. 1,055,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,160,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.90.

Specifically, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $55,846,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $109.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 49.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Moderna by 14.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Moderna by 13.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 198.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 584.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 58,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

