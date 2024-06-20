Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Hits New 12-Month High at $413.30

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 413.30 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 406.28 ($5.16), with a volume of 260021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.13).

Molten Ventures Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 269.73. The company has a market cap of £773.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

About Molten Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.