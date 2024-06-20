Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

